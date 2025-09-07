Video: Broadway Celebrates NYC's 400th Birthday in Times Square

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Mayor Eric Adams, NYC Tourism + Conventions (NYC Tourism), and The Broadway League today presented “Founded By Broadway,” a free live concert to celebrate the 400th anniversary of New York City and spotlight Broadway’s vital role in the city’s history.

“Founded By Broadway” celebrated the past, present, and future of Broadway, with performances and appearances by some of Broadway’s newest and most celebrated shows, including Aladdin, & Juliet, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell’s Kitchen, Just in Time, The Lion King, Mamma Mia!, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, The Outsiders, Punch, SIX: The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), and Wicked.

Originally unveiled at the end of 2024, Founded By NYC celebrates the 400th anniversary of New York City through activations across the five boroughs — including New York City-themed movies as part of the New York City Department of Parks & Recreation (NYC Parks) free summer movies series; the largest-ever New York City Department of Transportation Summer Streets with 400 blocks of free events citywide; the 47th annual Museum Mile Festival; and more.

Watch highlights from the special event in this video!