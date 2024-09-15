Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to a video on Britney Coleman's official Instagram account, the Company tour has recouped its initial investment during its Los Angeles run. Watch the announcement below!

"We met our initial investment during our run in LA last month and we just heard about it today! It’s always exciting for everyone involved in a big commercial endeavor of a show to recoup, so congrats to everyone involved!!," writes Coleman, who stars as Bobbie in the production.



The current cast also features Judy McLane as Joanne, Derrick Davis as Larry, Javier Ignacio as Peter, James Earl Jones II as Harry, Jessie Hooker-Bailey as Sarah, Marina Kondo as Susan, Jed Resnick as David, Jhardon DiShon Milton as Paul, Matt Rodin as Jamie, Emma Stratton as Jenny, Jacob Dickey as Andy, Tyler Hardwick as PJ and David Socolar as Theo, as well as Matthew Christian, Christopher Deangelis, Kenneth Quinney Francoeur, CJ Greer, Elysia Jordan, Beth Stafford Laird, and Christopher Henry Young.



The North American tour of COMPANY follows the critically acclaimed, sold-out engagement in London’s West End, and Tony Award-winning run on Broadway. The most honored musical of the 2021-2022 Broadway season is directed by three-time Tony Award winner Marianne Elliott (War Horse, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Angels in America).



COMPANY, the musical comedy masterpiece about the search for love and cocktails in New York, is turned on its head in Elliott’s revelatory staging, in which musical theatre’s most iconic bachelor is now a bachelorette. At Bobbie’s 35th birthday party, all her friends are wondering why isn’t she married? Why can’t she find the right man? And, why can’t she settle down and have a family? This whip smart musical comedy, given a game-changing makeover for a modern-day Manhattan, features some of Sondheim’s best loved songs, including “Company,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “Side by Side,” and the iconic “Being Alive.”



Sondheim and Elliott collaborated to update COMPANY, bringing Bobbie’s array of friends and lovers into the 21st century: Paul is waiting patiently for his fiancée Jamie to get over his frantic wedding day jitters. Sarah and Harry try jujitsu to keep their marriage alive. Joanne is on her third husband with younger man, Larry. Peter and Susan seem to have the perfect marriage, until perfection proves impossible. Jenny and her square husband David can’t understand Bobbie’s perpetually single status and are not shy about telling her. All while Bobbie juggles three men: sexy flight attendant Andy, small-town boy Theo trying to find his way in the big city, and P.J., the native New Yorker who is more in love with his hometown than Bobbie!



The creative team for COMPANY includes Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervisor, additional vocal arrangements), Tony Award winner Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Tony Award nominee Neil Austin (lighting design), Tony Award nominee Ian Dickinson (original sound design), Keith Caggiano (tour sound design), Tony Award nominee David Cullen (orchestrations), Sam Davis (dance arrangements), Chris Fisher (illusions), Campbell Young Associates (hair, wig, and makeup design), Steve Bebout (associate direction) and Tara Rubin (casting).



The North American tour of COMPANY is produced by Elliott & Harper Productions and Catherine Schreiber. Anièle Fortin-Perkell of Work Light Productions is the Executive Producer.