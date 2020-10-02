Video Blog: An Introduction to the Atlantic Technique

Sam Gonzalez walks through the building blocks of the Atlantic acting technique.

This introductory workshop led by Atlantic Acting School faculty member and alum Sam Gonzalez walks through the building blocks of the Atlantic acting technique, Practical Aesthetics, as developed by co-Founders David Mamet and William H. Macy. In this digestible and illuminating 18-minute class, you'll develop basic technique, learning to articulate your understanding of text through compelling, playable actions.

ABOUT ATLANTIC ACTING SCHOOL:

Founded as an ensemble of impassioned students in 1985, Atlantic has grown into a powerhouse Acting School and a Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Off-Broadway Theater Company. The world-renowned Atlantic Acting School has empowered aspiring acting professionals to fulfill their dreams for over 35 years. Ours is the only conservatory program in the world that offers in-depth training in Practical Aesthetics, the Atlantic Technique - as outlined in A Practical Handbook for the Actor. From a Full-Time, Evening and Global Conservatory to Part-Time Virtual classes for all levels, we provide students with technical, creative, and personal rigor, and a lifelong community that fuels success beyond its doors.

