Video: Bette Midler Calls HELLO, DOLLY 'A Dream Come True'

Bette Midler stopped by TODAY for an interview with Hoda Kotb about her prolific entertainment career. The conversation covered multiple facets of her time across stage and screen, including her time on Broadway and her new film The Fabulous Four.

She said that playing Dolly Levi in the 2017 revival was"a dream come true...I think that was the peak of my life. I really do think that was the greatest thing I ever did. Those people who had followed me all these years screaming for Dolly. It was overwhelming," she explained. Midler would go on to win a Tony Award for her performance and the production broke box office records.

She also discussed her character in the new comedy The Fabulous Four. The film follows three lifelong friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their college girlfriend Marilyn, played by Midler.

"I love my character because she's really wacky and she is going to stay relevant until they carry her out feet first," the actress said. Midler co-stars in the movie alongside Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Other topics covered include the 1979 classic film The Rose, her relationship with her parents and daughter, and TikTok.

Watch the interview now!

Winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!, Bette Midler made her Broadway debut in Fiddler on the Roof. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Her debut record, "The Divine Miss M," earned her a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. In 1979, Bette made her film debut in portraying a doomed and self-destructive rock & roll singer in The Rose, for which she earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress, Academy Award nomination, and Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal performance.

In 1988 Bette starred in Beaches, and received her third Grammy Award, Record of the Year, for the film's title song, "Wind Beneath My Wings." In 2022, Midler returned to her role in Hocus Pocus for a sequel, which had the biggest streaming premiere in Disney+ history.