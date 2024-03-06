Video: Beth Leavel Celebrates Her Return to the Longacre Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Beth Leavel, who last starred on the stage of Broadway's Longacre Theatre in The Prom, has returned to the theatre with Lempicka!

Check out the video of Leavel celebrating her return to the Longacre!

Lempicka, the new musical celebrating the true story of renowned artist Tamara de Lempicka, will begin performances on Broadway this spring at the Longacre Theatre on Tuesday, March 19, 2024. The cast features Eden Espinosa as Tamara de Lempicka, and Amber Iman as Rafaela, Andrew Samonsky as Tadeusz Lempicki, George Abud as Marinetti, Natalie Joy Johnson as Suzy Solidor, Zoe Glick as Kizette, Nathaniel Stampley as the Baron, and Beth Leavel as the Baroness.

The creative team features Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin (director), Carson Kreitzer (book, lyrics, and original concept), Matt Gould (book and music), and Raja Feather Kelly (choreography).

Spanning decades of political and personal turmoil and told through a thrilling, pop-infused score, Lempicka boldly explores the contradictions of a world in crisis, a woman ahead of her era, and an artist whose time has finally come.