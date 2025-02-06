Video: Bernadette Peters Says STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Is a 'Musical Journey'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Bernadette Peters visited Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday to discuss the musical Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. The show, coming to Broadway in March, plays a limited run in Los Angeles before transferring to the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre.

During the interview, Peters highlighted the uplifting tone of the show and her co-stars. "We have some of the cast from London and we have great New York people in it. I'm so proud to be in it." She also explained how Sondheim's songs fit into the fabric of the show, which first premiered on the West End. "It has a beautiful beginning and arc," said Peters, adding that the music, taken from various shows, takes the audience on a musical journey. "It's quite lovely by the end."

Peters also talks about being on Johnny Carson’s show several times over the years, working in Las Vegas at 13 years old while performing in the national tour of Gypsy, filming The Jerk, and more. Watch the full interview now!