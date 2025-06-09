Video: Ben Stiller Teases Ariana Grande's Role in MEET THE PARENTS Sequel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the end of May, it was announced that Ariana Grande had been cast in her first project post-Wicked: a new Meet the Parents sequel. In an interview with the TODAY Show, cast members Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, and Teri Polo teased the movie, specifically Grande's role.

"She's so talented, she's so great with comedy," Stiller gushed. Though he couldn't reveal too much about the sequel, Stiller says Grande will be "really, really funny" as her character, which he called "the whole engine of the new movie." Though her role was not confirmed, it is rumored that she will play the fiancée of the son of Ben Stiller's and Teri Polo's characters. Watch the full interview, where the trio go on to joke that, given Grande's singing chops, the movie will, in fact, be a musical.

Meet the Parents is a hit comedy franchise, with a cast that includes Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, Barbra Streisand, Dustin Hoffman, and more. The upcoming sequel will reunite several of the cast members, along with screenwriter John Hamburg and original director Jay Roach attached as a producer. Universal will release the film on November 25, 2026.

Amid her career in music, Grande is starring in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, the first part of which has already been released. For her performance in the film, she was nominated for multiple awards, including an Academy Award and a Golden Globe. In recent interviews, she has indicated that she hopes to pursue more acting and musical theater, and has already been offered several film roles.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight years old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray. She will next be seen in Wicked: For Good, arriving in theaters on November 21, 2025.