Video: Ben Decter & Kristin Hanggi Are De-Stigmatizing Epilepsy with IT'S ALL YOUR FAULT, TYLER PRICE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emmy Award winner Ben Decter and Tony Award nominee Kristin Hanggi have come together to create a new musical about family, acceptance, and the power of creative expression. It’s All Your Fault, Tyler Price is now making its world premiere at The Hudson Theatre in Hollywood, where it just celebrated its opening night.

The duo has been developing the project together since 2007. "It's based off of Ben's life, so it's a very personal project. To do something that is so deeply personal and to get to know his family over the past decades as we learned how to tell the story has been an incredibly powerful process. The fact that now the show is up, the set is there, the cast is there, we are opening..." Hanggi told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge. "It's very deeply meaningful."

It's All Your Fault, Tyler Price! follows Jackson, a middle school boy with big feelings who's in big trouble after punching his bullying classmate, Tyler Price, for mocking Jackson's sister, Lucy. Lucy, who attends the same school's special day class, has epilepsy and related learning challenges. To avoid expulsion, Jackson's principal insists he explain himself to the entire school. In response, Jackson stages a scrappy, heartfelt musical using music he "borrows" from his composer dad. Through each family member's bravery, we watch healing begin for all.

"On so many levels this is surreal, " added Decter. "It's overwhelming, but in the best way. The show is so funny and get so emotional... It's really moving and it's so full of love."

Watch in this video as the pair chats more about the joys of bringing this new musical to life.