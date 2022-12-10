Video: Ben Dances Like a KPOP Superstar on Dance Captain Dance Attack
Broadway dance captains Eddy Lee and Marina Kondo are teaching Ben choreography from "Superstar".
Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!
Viewers are encouraged to learn the choreography along with Ben and the dance captains in this fast paced, often hysterical, look into the world of some of Broadway's hardest working players. Click here to learn all about what Dance Capatins do and here to watch previous episodes!
Watch as Ben dances like a superstar to Jennifer Weber's jaw-dropping choreography from KPOP with the help of Dance Captains Eddy Lee and Marina Kondo. Can you keep up?
