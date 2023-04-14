Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Ben Crawford, Emilie Kouatchou, and John Riddle Sing 'Think of Me' From THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023.

Apr. 14, 2023  

The Phantom of the Opera has released an all new music video featuring the show's closing cast. Celebrating 35 years on Broadway, watch as the production's lead cast members Ben Crawford (The Phantom), Emilie Kouatchou (Christine), and John Riddle (Raoul) sing Think of Me.

The song is accompanied on the piano by Music Director and Conductor David Lai, and the video was filmed and recorded at Power Station at BerkleeNYC.

Check out the video below!

Broadway's longest-running show ever will take its final Broadway bow at the Majestic Theatre on April 16, 2023 a few months after celebrating its 35th anniversary. The show was previously set to close on February 18, 2023, but extended its run after the closing announcement due to a high demand for tickets.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, directed by the late Harold Prince, is one of the world's all-time most successful entertainment properties. Produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group, The Phantom of the Opera has been the longest-running show in Broadway history for well over a decade, and its astounding longevity in New York and around the world is unprecedented. On Broadway alone, the musical has played an unheard of more than 13,000 performances to 19 million people at The Majestic Theatre (245 West 44th Street). The show began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

Based on the classic novel Le Fantôme de L'Opéra by Gaston Leroux, The Phantom of the Opera, has music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart with additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber. It is directed by the late Harold Prince. Musical staging and choreography is by the late Gillian Lynne. The Phantom of the Opera has production design by the late Maria Björnson®, lighting by Andrew Bridge and sound by Mick Potter with original sound by Martin Levan. Musical supervision and direction is by David Caddick and orchestrations are by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber.







Related Stories
Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on CBS in 1988 Photo
Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on CBS in 1988
CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals He Might Not Attend PHANTOMs Closing Photo
Video: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals He 'Might Not' Attend PHANTOM's Closing
Legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber sat down with Frank DiLella for 'On Stage Presents: The Phantom of the Opera - The Final Curtain.' During the interview, Webber revealed that he 'might not' attend the final performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway, teasing that it may return soon. Watch a video clip from the interview now!
Inside PHANTOMs Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA Photo
Inside PHANTOM's Epic, Final Fundraising Appeal for BC/EFA
The Phantom of the Opera is quickly approaching its final performance at the Majestic Theatre, where it will conclude its epic 35-year run on April 16. Over the weekend, the show made its final fundraising appeal for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and Executive Director Tom Viola writes about the epic night here.
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOMs Final Performance Now Available Photo
Lottery Tickets for PHANTOM's Final Performance Now Available
Special lottery for tickets to the invitation-only, final Broadway performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA on Sunday, April 16 at 5PM are now available!

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 4/14: CAMELOT Reviews, Plus a Message From Jennifer Holliday!Wake Up With BWW 4/14: CAMELOT Reviews, Plus a Message From Jennifer Holliday!
April 14, 2023

Top stories: Read the reviews for Camelot on Broadway, check out all new clips and photos from the upcoming The Little Mermaid film, plus watch an exclusive video message from Jennifer Holliday!
West End Venue Her Majesty's Theatre to be Renamed to Mark The Coronation of King Charles IIIWest End Venue Her Majesty's Theatre to be Renamed to Mark The Coronation of King Charles III
April 13, 2023

West End venue Her Majesty’s Theatre will be renamed His Majesty’s Theatre on May 6, in honor of the coronation of King Charles III.
Biden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the HumanitiesBiden Appoints Lady Gaga, Kerry Washington & More to President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities
April 13, 2023

Today, President Biden announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to the President’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities (PCAH), an advisory body to the president on cultural policy. Find out who here!
Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday GalaJim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White Join The New York Pops for 40th Birthday Gala
April 13, 2023

Jim Caruso, Megan Hilty, Michael Urie & Lillias White will now join The New York Pops, led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke, for its 40th Birthday Gala. Learn how to purchase tickets!
THE RIDE to Return to NYC This MonthTHE RIDE to Return to NYC This Month
April 13, 2023

THE RIDE, the one-of-a-kind traveling theatrical experience that originally ran for 12 years and more than 30,000 performances, will return to New York City this month – April 2023.
share