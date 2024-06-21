Video: Being a Lion with Kyle Ramar Freeman

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welcome to another Edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! Sometimes you just need to “Be A Lion!” Well, the lion is here! Kyle Ramar Freeman, starring in The Wiz makes his Roundtable debut this week on BroadwayWorld.

Kyle has been on a roller coaster since making his Broadway debut in A Strange Loop! He tells the story of his Broadway journey and what led him to The Wiz! This was an inspiring chat, just in time for Pride, about trusting your gut, living free and fearless, and soaring.

About The Roundtable-

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on BroadwayWorld every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!