Video: Behind the Curtain of YELLOW FACE with Daniel Dae Kim, Francis Jue, & More

Last week, PBS aired the official pro-shot of the 2024 Broadway production of David Henry Hwang's Yellow Face as part of the Broadway Great Performances line-up. Now, viewers can go behind the curtain of the Tony-nominated production in a new video with Daniel Dae Kim, Francis Jue, Leigh Silverman, playwright David Henry Hwang, and more.

"This will be my ninth Broadway production," Hwang says of Yellow Face. "However, if you think of a show with Asians, chances are they are Asians playing foreigners. This is the first play that I've ever had on Broadway with Asian American characters. And that's incredibly important to me."

The full lineup for Great Performances' new Broadway programming also includes Next to Normal, Girl From the North Country, and Kiss Me, Kate. Broadway’s Best from Great Performances premieres Fridays, May 9-30 at 9 p.m. on PBS. Watch a teaser here.

The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production starred Daniel Dae Kim as an Asian American playwright who protests yellowface casting in the blockbuster musical “Miss Saigon,” only to mistakenly cast a white actor as the Asian lead in his own play. The repercussions resonate in this farce about the complexities of race. Directed by Leigh Silverman, Yellow Face is an “is-he-or-isn’t-he” comedy of identity, show business and autobiography.

The company of Yellow Face also featured Kevin Del Aguila as “Actor A,” Ryan Eggold as “Marcus,” Francis Jue as “HYH & Others,” Marinda Anderson as “Actor B,” Greg Keller as “Reporter,” and Shannon Tyo as “Leah & Others.”

“As a longtime fan and supporter of both PBS and Great Performances, I couldn’t be happier for my production company, 3AD, to be collaborating with them to bring new life to Yellow Face,” Daniel Dae Kim said in a previous comment. “I am deeply grateful to David, Leigh, Roundabout, our exceptional cast and crew, and everyone who supported our efforts to bring this important and entertaining play to an even wider audience.”

The creative team for Yellow Face included Arnulfo Maldonado (Set Design), Anita Yavich (Costume Design), Lap Chi Chu (Lighting Design), Caroline Eng and Kate Marvin (Sound Design & Original Music) and Yee Eun Nam (Projection Design). Yellow Face played a limited engagement on Broadway through November 24, 2024 at the Todd Haimes Theatre on Broadway (227 W 42nd St).