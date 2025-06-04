Video: BalletMet Moves Forward with BLACK VOICES Despite Federal Arts Funding Cuts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







BalletMet's production of Black Voices has faced unexpected funding challenges due to recent cuts in national grant support. Despite this setback, the company remains committed to presenting the performance, which showcases works by three generations of Black choreographers: Ulysses Dove, Dwight Rhoden, and Jennifer Archibald. Check out video of NBC 4 Columbus as they spotlight the organization and the production.

The funding cuts are part of broader reductions affecting arts organizations nationwide, including changes at the National Endowment for the Arts. BalletMet has expressed gratitude for the community's support in helping to bring Black Voices to the stage.

Black Voices is scheduled to run from June 6 to June 14, 2025, at the Davidson Theatre in Columbus, Ohio. The program features Dove's Red Angels, Rhoden's The Groove, and the world premiere of Archibald's Rivers Do Not Speak, But They Are Heard.

In addition to the performances, BalletMet is partnering with Bottoms Up Coffee Co-Op's Diaper Gap Fund during the show's run. Attendees are encouraged to donate diapers or contribute financially to support families in need in the Franklinton and Hilltop areas.