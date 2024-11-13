Video: Auliʻi Cravalho Shares Favorite Song from MOANA 2

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Auliʻi Cravalho was only 14 years old when she first voiced the character of Moana. Now, ten years later, the performer is reprising the role of the Disney princess in the highly-anticipated sequel coming to theaters later this month.

"It feels so lovely to know that we've made an impact on that many people," Cravalho said during a visit to Good Morning America.

During her interview, she shared her favorite song from the upcoming movie: the opening number We're Back. "It's so reminiscent of the world of Motunui that we know and love, but Barlow & Bear (our new music team) knocked it out of the park with this entire soundtrack. I love that it is so full of life. We have those Disney bops that we know and love but we also have a few pop touches in there. Moana has aged since the first film and I feel like I've also gotten to age up and do a few more fun riffs," the actress teased.

In addition to this project, Cravalho is currently on Broadway in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club in the role of Sally Bowles, an experience which she says is very different than doing voiceover work. Watch her full interview now!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ epic animated musical Moana 2 reunites Moana (voice of Cravalho) and Maui (voice of Johnson) three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers. With music by Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Moana 2 opens in theaters on November 27, 2024. The first Moana debuted in theaters on Nov. 23, 2016, grossing nearly $644 million in global box office.