Video: Auli'i Cravalho Discusses Themes of Self-Acceptance in LULU IS A RHINOCEROS on CBS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the new animated musical special starring Auli'i Cravalho, is now on Apple TV+. To discuss the project, the performer recently visited CBS Mornings, opening up about what drew her to the character of Lulu, the themes of the special, and more.

"I...love a musical. I myself break out in spontaneous song and dance," admitted the Cabaret alum. "I think that these morals [addressed in the special] are really affirmations that I took along as my day progressed, and it really made it better."

She went on to share the themes that are present at the core of the story: "This is about meeting people with curiosity rather than judgement. It's also a story of self-acceptance. Lulu knows who she is as soon as the day begins [and] self-identity is most important." Watch the full interview, where she also talks about developing the voice for the character and working as an executive producer on the upcoming live-action Moana.

Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is an empowering pop musical family event about kindness, acceptance, and embracing one’s true self. In addition to Cravalho, the voice cast also includes Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as Cory, Dulé Hill as Flom Flom, Paul Rust as Finn, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Hip-Hop. Check out an exclusive clip from the special here.