Video: Auli'i Cravalho Discusses Themes of Self-Acceptance in LULU IS A RHINOCEROS on CBS

The musical special is now on Apple TV+.

By: Jun. 04, 2025
Lulu Is a Rhinoceros, the new animated musical special starring Auli'i Cravalho, is now on Apple TV+. To discuss the project, the performer recently visited CBS Mornings, opening up about what drew her to the character of Lulu, the themes of the special, and more. 

"I...love a musical. I myself break out in spontaneous song and dance," admitted the Cabaret alum. "I think that these morals [addressed in the special] are really affirmations that I took along as my day progressed, and it really made it better."

She went on to share the themes that are present at the core of the story: "This is about meeting people with curiosity rather than judgement. It's also a story of self-acceptance. Lulu knows who she is as soon as the day begins [and] self-identity is most important." Watch the full interview, where she also talks about developing the voice for the character and working as an executive producer on the upcoming live-action Moana.

Based on the beloved children’s book of the same name by father-daughter duo Jason and Allison Flom, Lulu Is a Rhinoceros is an empowering pop musical family event about kindness, acceptance, and embracing one’s true self. In addition to Cravalho, the voice cast also includes Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as Cory, Dulé Hill as Flom Flom, Paul Rust as Finn, and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Hip-Hop. Check out an exclusive clip from the special here.

