Video: Ariana Madix Talks CHICAGO Ahead of Her Broadway Debut

Madix begins performances as 'Roxie Hart' on Monday, January 29.

By: Jan. 11, 2024

Her name is on everyone's lips! TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix will make her Broadway debut in the role of 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago this month! Ahead of her first performance on Monday, January 29, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Madix to talk about the upcoming role!

Watch the full interview in the video below!

Plus, check out photos from Madix's press meet & greet here.

Ariana Madix will play an 8-week limited engagement in Chicago through Sunday, March 24, 2024. 

Ariana Madix has paved her own unique path in the world of entertainment and reality TV. Born and raised in Melbourne, FL, Ariana began performing as soon as she could walk. After a successful competitive equestrian career and winning two national dance championships, this talented newcomer received Bachelor’s degrees in Theatre and Broadcast Communications from Flagler College. It wasn’t long before Ariana set out to pursue her dream and moved to New York City where she became a part of the sketch comedy world. Working extensively with College Humor, MTV, and ESPN helped to solidify Ariana’s quick dry wit and biting sarcasm. Madix is now based in Los Angeles, has a diverse resume in film & tv including Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules." Turning her "survival job" as a bartender into an enterprise, Ariana's path is truly unique. She was a finalist on season 32 of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars," which had its finale last night. Her book Single AF Cocktails: Drinks for Bad B*tches has just been released.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.






RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: CHICAGOs Ariana Madix Meets the Press Photo
Photos: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Meets the Press

See photos of Ariana Madix meeting the press ahead of her Broadway debut in Chicago!

2
Videos: Watch Ariana Madixs Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Photo
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances

Ariana Madix has appeared on Vanderpump Rules for nine seasons, with the most recent season exploding as she was at the center of the viral 'Scandoval.' Before she takes on the 'Hot Honey Rag' in Chicago, Madix was a finalist on this season of Dancing With the Stars. Watch 10 videos from Madix's best performances on Dancing With the Stars now!

3
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024 Photo
Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO in 2024

Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix (Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules” and a finalist on the most recent season of ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars) making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre .

4
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer Photo
Video: Tamron Hall Surprises Luenell With CHICAGO Broadway Debut Offer

Tamron Hall surprised acclaimed actress and comedian Luenell with a one-night only role in Broadway’s longest running hit musical “Chicago.” Cast member Michael Scirrotto invited Luenell to join their ensemble courtesy of the show’s producers Barry and Fran Weissler. Watch the video clip from the episode now!

