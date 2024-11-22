Video: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Star in 'What Is This Feeling' WICKED Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The official Wicked page has debuted an extended clip from "What Is This Feeling" as seen in the new film. The video, which features three magical minutes from the number, showcases Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Bowen Yang, and more members of the Shiz University ensemble. Also on display is some of the meticulously sharp choreography in the film. Watch the new clip now!

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Erivo as Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power. Grande plays Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.