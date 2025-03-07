Video: Annaleigh Ashford Talks Finally Letting Her Son See SWEENEY TODD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Annaleigh Ashford recently appeared on Late Night with Seth Myers, where she talked about finally letting her son, Jack, see her in Sweeney Todd, after originally not allowing him to.

"He's become a man," she joked about the now-8-year-old. "By the time that we had finished the run, he had aged a year. He also knew that I was thrown into the oven at the end and he was okay with that."

She went on to say that she didn't want to know what day he would be coming, so he surprised her in her dressing room after the show.

And how has he been after seeing the show? "He's very wary of meat pies, and pies in general," Ashford joked.

Watch the full clip here!

About Annaleigh Ashford

Last on Broadway in All In, she will next be seen in the new Paramount+ series, Happy Face. She also recently starred as Mrs. Lovett in the 2023 revival of Sweeney Todd.

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford has spent her career collaborating with acclaimed directors and actors across stage, film, and television, and she continues that award-winning work with several upcoming projects. She was recently seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series "Welcome to Chippendales" from creator Robert Siegel.

Ashford also starred as Paula Jones in the Ryan Murphy FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment," based on the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century. She starred in two seasons of the hit CBS comedy "B Positive." Created by Marco Pennette and Chuck Lorre, the series also starred legendary actors Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo, and Ben Vereen.

No stranger to Broadway, Ashford won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of "Essie" in You Can't Take It With You. Her additional Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, Wicked, and Legally Blonde. She originated the role of "Lauren" in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received another Tony Award nomination. Born and raised in Denver, Ashford now splits her time between Los Angeles and New York.