Video: Jimmy Fallon Walks to the Hudson Theatre for Debut in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Fallon will star in the show through February 2.
In a new video on Jimmy Fallon's official YouTube channel, viewers can watch The Tonight Show host make the trek from NBC Studios to the Hudson Theatre to make his Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love. In a full-circle moment, Fallon notes that the Hudson was once the home of The Tonight Show, as started by Steve Allen in 1954.
As he walks, Fallon talks about the origins of All In and how he became involved in the Simon Rich-penned show, before dedicating his Broadway debut to his mother, who passed away in 2017: "I'm doing this for my mom. I think if she were around, she would have loved this and would have been proud of me." Watch the video above and take a look at photos of Fallon's debut here.
LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.