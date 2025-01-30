Video: Jimmy Fallon Walks to the Hudson Theatre for Debut in ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In a new video on Jimmy Fallon's official YouTube channel, viewers can watch The Tonight Show host make the trek from NBC Studios to the Hudson Theatre to make his Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love. In a full-circle moment, Fallon notes that the Hudson was once the home of The Tonight Show, as started by Steve Allen in 1954.

As he walks, Fallon talks about the origins of All In and how he became involved in the Simon Rich-penned show, before dedicating his Broadway debut to his mother, who passed away in 2017: "I'm doing this for my mom. I think if she were around, she would have loved this and would have been proud of me." Watch the video above and take a look at photos of Fallon's debut here.