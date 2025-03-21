Video: Andrew Burnap Talks Reimagined Love Interest in Disney's SNOW WHITE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winner Andrew Burnap is starring in two major revivals this month. On the big screen, he plays the reimagined love interest Jonathan in Disney's live-action Snow White, which is now in theaters, and Cassio in the Broadway production of Shakespeare's Othello.

"I think taking that beautiful 1937 film and updating it for today's generation was a very important and exciting endeavor," the performer shared during a recent visit to CBS Mornings. Broadway songwriting team Benj Pasek and Justin Paul wrote new songs for the film, which Burnap called "a dream come true... I grew up being raised on the Alan Menken beauty of Disney...It was like being a kid in a candy store."

Though Burnap's Snow White character isn't the traditional prince, there is still a love story intact in the film. "I think Jonathan finds himself in an ever-darkening world, secretly looking for that sense of hope again. And he finds it in [Snow White]."

Regarding Broadway's Othello, the performer praised his co-stars, specifically Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, who lead the production as Othello and Iago, respectively. "These are two titans of our craft speaking probably the greatest words ever written in the Engish language. It is a privilege, it's an honor, and it's a masterclass each and every day. Everyone in the cast is working at the top of their game." Watch the full interview now.

Andrew Burnap is a Tony Award winner who is currently starring in Othello at the Barrymore Theatre. He was also seen on Broadway in 2023 as Arthur in Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot, for which he earned a Drama Desk nomination. In 2021, Burnap won a Tony and Clive Barnes Award for his work in Matthew Lopez’s The Inheritance.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy.

In addition to Zegler and Gadot, the movie also stars Broadway alums Andrew Burnap, Tituss Burgess, Andrew Barth Feldman, George Salazar, and Patrick Page. The film features original songs from EGOT winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb and produced by Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff, with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The movie is in theaters now.