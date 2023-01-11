Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Amanda Seyfried Reveals She is Working on a Musical

Seyfried last night won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for The Dropout.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Amanda Seyfried, who last night won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress, Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture made for Television for her performance in The Dropout, revealed that she could not attend the award ceremony because she is in New York, working on a musical!

Watch the video below!

Seyfried made her Off-Broadway debut in Neil LaBute's The Way We Get By. She also appeared in Noah Baumbach's upcoming independent feature, While We're Young, with Ben Stiller, Naomi Watts and Adam Driver, opening on March 27, 2015. This summer she will also appear in Joe Wright's Pan for Warner Bros, an origin story of Peter Pan with Hugh Jackman. She recently filmed the lead role in the independent feature, Fathers and Daughters, with Russell Crowe and Aaron Paul. She appeared in the Universal comedy, A Million Ways To Die in the West, opposite Seth MacFarlane and Charlize Theron, and also voiced the lead in Twentieth Century Fox's animated Epic. She starred as Linda LOVELACE in the Radius TWC's biopic, Lovelace, which premiered at Sundance and for which she received rave reviews.

Amanda has appeared as Cosette in the film adaptation of Les Miserables and previously appeared in Mamma Mia! with Meryl Streep. Other film credits include Mean Girls; Diablo Cody's horror comedy, Jennifer's Body, with Megan Fox; the thriller Chloe opposite Julianne Moore and Liam Neeson; Nicholas Sparks' Dear John withChanning Tatum; and the romantic dramedy Letters to Juliet with Vanessa Redgrave. Her television career took off on HBO's critically acclaim "Big Love" with Bill Paxton, Chloe Sevigny and Ginnifer Goodwin, as well as a memorable turn in cult favorite "Veronica Mars" as the series' catalyst.



Related Stories
VIDEO: Reneé Rapp Performs Single In the Kitchen on KIMMEL Photo
VIDEO: Reneé Rapp Performs Single 'In the Kitchen' on KIMMEL
Reneé Rapp appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform 'In the Kitchen' from her new EP 'Everything to Everyone.' The track was the lead single for Rapp's debut EP was the followup to her debut single, 'Tattoos,' which was released in June 2022. Rapp will soon reprise her role as Regina George in the musical movie adaptation of Mean Girls.
PETER PAN Will Fly Into Cities Across America in 2023 Photo
PETER PAN Will Fly Into Cities Across America in 2023
BroadwayWorld has learned that a new national tour of the classic Broadway musical Peter Pan will launch in 2023. Casting, creative team and dates have yet to be announced for the tour, which is being produced by NETworks.
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Begins Performances Off-Broadway Next Month Photo
THE VERY HUNGRY CATERPILLAR SHOW Begins Performances Off-Broadway Next Month
The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show will begin performances off-Broadway on February 10, 2023. Opening night will be February 27, 2023. Performances will take place at the DR2 Theatre, 101 East 15th Street in Union Square.
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED Photo
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Michelle Yeoh revealed how Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo convinced her to join the Wicked movie as Madame Morrible. After Chu initially approached her about playing the role, Yeoh was convinced to join the films after hearing from two of her future co-stars. Watch the interview video now!

More Hot Stories For You


Andre De Shields To Receive GMHC's 2023 Howard Ashman AwardAndre De Shields To Receive GMHC's 2023 Howard Ashman Award
January 11, 2023

GMHC will honor Broadway legend and award-winning performer André De Shields with the 2023 Howard Ashman Award for his advocacy and activism for people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS, as well as LGBTQ+ communities.
Carole Cook, Original Star Of 42ND STREET, Dead At 98Carole Cook, Original Star Of 42ND STREET, Dead At 98
January 11, 2023

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Carole Cook, a legendary and critically acclaimed veteran of stage, television and film, has passed at the age of 98, just three days shy of her 99th birthday.
Watch: Sutton Foster Says Goodbye to THE MUSIC MAN With Video Featuring Backstage MomentsWatch: Sutton Foster Says Goodbye to THE MUSIC MAN With Video Featuring Backstage Moments
January 11, 2023

Watch The Music Man star Sutton Foster's emotional goodbye to the show, featuring backstage moments!
Theatre Communications Group Raises $300,000 at Gala Honoring Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson JacksonTheatre Communications Group Raises $300,000 at Gala Honoring Samuel L. Jackson & LaTanya Richardson Jackson
January 11, 2023

At Monday night’s 2023 TCG Gala: Our Stories, Theatre Communications Group raised over $300,000. The Gala honored Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson, with an award presented by Vanessa Williams.
Manhattan Theatre Club Executive Producer Barry Grove to Step Down at End of 2022-2023 SeasonManhattan Theatre Club Executive Producer Barry Grove to Step Down at End of 2022-2023 Season
January 11, 2023

Barry Grove will step down as the Executive Producer of Manhattan Theatre Club at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 season.
share