Video: Alan Cumming Hosts THE TRAITORS Season Two With Peppermint & More

Tony winner Alan Cumming is back to host season two of The Traitors on Peacock.

The season's first three episodes will be available to stream Friday, Jan 12 and weekly on Thursdays at 6pm PT/9pm ET thereafter.

All 21 contestants participating in Season 2 are entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces, including four Real Housewives, a DANCING WITH THE STARS alum, and RuPaul's Drag Race and Broadway alum Peppermint.

This season also features an official per-episode after show, The Traitors Postmortem, featuring additional footage and interviews with eliminated contestants. The after-show will stream on Peacock following new episodes and on Peacock’s YouTube the following day.

The Traitors season two contestants include Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island USA), Chris 'C.T.' Tamburello (The Challenge), Dan Gheesling (Big Brother), Deontay Wilder (FMR Boxing Heavyweight Champion), Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (Love Island UK), Janelle Pierzina (Big Brother), Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio (The Challenge), John Bercow (FMR Speaker of the UK House of Commons), Kevin Kreider (Bling Empire), Larsa Pippen (The Real Housewives of Miami), Marcus Jordan (Fashion Entrepreneur), Maksim Chmerkovskiy (Dancing with the Stars), Mercedes “MJ” Javid (Shahs of Sunset), Parvati Shallow (Survivor), Peppermint (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Peter Weber (The Bachelor), Phaedra Parks (Married to Medicine), Sandra Diaz-Twine (Survivor), Shereé Whitfield (The Real Housewives of Atlanta), Tamra Judge (The Real Housewives of Orange County), and Trishelle Cannatella (The Challenge).

The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. Entertainment’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game.

Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.

Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor or Traitors makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

On Broadway and the West End, Alan Cumming played the Master of Ceremonies in Kander and Ebb's Cabaret, winning a Tony and every other award available in the process. His other Broadway credits include Macbeth, The Threepenny Opera, and Design For Living.

Watch the trailer for the new season here: