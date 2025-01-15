Video: Aidy Bryant Discusses Her Lifelong Love of Broadway on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SNL star Aidy Bryant is making her Broadway debut in All In: Comedy About Love, fulfilling a lifelong dream of appearing on the Great White Way.

On a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bryant recalled her first trip to New York at age 11 when she saw Broadway's The Lion King. "I immediately got the bug. I was like, 'I want to be doing that'" she remembered thinking at the time.

In addition to Bryant, the current cast of All In includes Nick Kroll along with Broadway veterans Andrew Rannells and Lin-Manuel Miranda, acting out a series of short stories by Simon Rich. Bryant admitted to Meyers that, during rehearsals, she defers to Miranda for specific music-related choices, given his extensive musical experience.

"There's a handshake in the show that I have to do with Lin," she explained. "They [said], "It's on the downbeat of the music." And I just looked at Lin and I was like, "You have to choose it!" Watch the full conversation now!

LOVE IS PATIENT. LOVE IS KIND. LOVE IS COMPLICATED... And so is All In: Comedy About Love by Simon Rich, a series of hilarious short stories about dating, heartbreak, marriage, and that sort of thing—and read live by some of the funniest people on the planet, with different groups of four taking the stage each week. In some stories, the stars will portray pirates, in others they play dogs, and in one, we make them talk in British accents. But even though the show’s kind of all over the place, it’s meant to tell one simple story: that the most important part of life is who we share it with. We hope everybody will relate to it, even if it was their date’s idea to come and they are starting out from a place of quiet resentment. It’s everything you want in a night out – laughter, romance, live music and people you recognize from television – ALL IN 90 unforgettable minutes.