Video: Aaron Lazar Shares Star-Studded 'The Impossible Dream' Music Video

Award-winning Broadway star Aaron Lazar ("The Light in the Piazza," "A Little Night Music," “The Phantom of the Opera,” and "The Last Ship") releases his highly anticipated debut album, Impossible Dream, tomorrow, August 23rd. Ahead of the release, Lazar has shared the celebrity-fueled finale of the title track “The Impossible Dream,” from The Man of La Mancha, a song that has been an anthem for Lazar while on his healing journey. Watch the video now!

The star-studded group performance features the performers listed below along with two-time Tony winner Brian Stokes Mitchell; Emmy winner, and Tony and Grammy nominee Liz Callaway; two-time Tony winner Joanna Gleason; two-time Tony nominee Brian d'Arcy James; Tony winner Adrienne Warren; Tony nominee Shoshana Bean; Broadway’s Christy Altomare; Tony nominee Christiane Noll; Grammy nominee Adam Jacobs (Aladdin); Grammy winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Mike Love; Tony nominee Betsy Wolfe; two-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch; Tony nominee Max von Essen; Tony nominee Tony Yazbeck; and many more, including additional members of the Broadway community and music industry, Lazar’s family and friends.

The inspiring nine-song collection features a remarkable roster of Lazar's friends, supporters, and artistic idols, including multi-platinum singer, songwriter, and Tony nominee Josh Groban; Tony and multiple Emmy winning film star Neil Patrick Harris; Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; 17-time Grammy Award-winning icon Sting; Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda; Tony and Emmy winner Kristin Chenoweth; Tony Winner and Emmy and Grammy Nominee Kelli O’Hara; the late Rebecca Luker (three-time Tony nominee); Tony and Grammy nominee Norm Lewis; multi-platinum recording artist and voice from “The Greatest Showman,” Loren Allred; and many more. Impossible Dream can be ordered HERE.

Lazar, who continues to face ALS with unwavering resilience, says, "This album is a testament to the power of love and community. I'm incredibly grateful to collaborate with such extraordinary artists and friends and honored to share my story, raising awareness to end ALS." A portion of the album's proceeds will benefit the ALS Network.

The duets on the album include Lazar performing with Groban on Sting’s “Let Your Soul Be Your Pilot,” Neil Patrick Harris on “Fight the Dragons” from Big Fish, Leslie Odom, Jr. on “Get Happy/Happy Days Are Here Again,” Kelli O’Hara on “Make Our Garden Grow”; Rebecca Luker on “I Am Loved,” Tony Norm Lewis on “When You Believe,” Kate Baldwin on “I'd Give It All For You,” and Loren Allred on “You'll Never Walk Alone.”

Impossible Dream is produced by Grammy winner Kitt Wakeley, Jonathan Estabrooks, and Aaron Lazar in association with Studio Seven Media and Emitha Studios. Additional producers include David Das, Christina Giacona, Patrick Conlon, and Sydney Anderson (vocal producer, "Fight the Dragons" and "The Impossible Dream"). A full list of production credits including musicians, arrangers, and production personnel will be posted HERE.

ABOUT Aaron Lazar:

An award-winning actor, singer, and motivational speaker, Aaron has built a storied career with over two decades of experience on stage and screen. From the venerable theaters of Broadway to working with some of Hollywood's most respected directors including Martin Scorsese and the Russo Brothers, Aaron’s ability to captivate audiences is proven and compelling.

His speaking platform The Impossible Dream helps raise awareness to end ALS. With a successful launch in the fall of 2023, Aaron now brings his impactful story to audiences around the country including: a conference of the country’s top neurosurgeons, global pharmaceutical companies, the world's biggest biotech conference, and the students and faculty of Duke University, Aaron’s alma mater. Aaron was also recently honored as the keynote speaker and special guest artist at the ALS Network’s annual gala in Los Angeles. The versatility and vulnerability of Aaron and his Impossible Dream motivates and inspires audiences across all industries and sectors to believe in the power of the indomitable human spirit, reminding us that we all have the power to make the impossible possible.

In the world of performers, Aaron Lazar is an epic talent with a profound story to share and a once-in-a-generation voice to share it.

Photo credit: Jackie Eubanks