Video: ANNIE Cast Performs 'Hard Knock Life' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The cast of Annie joined Good Morning America on Tuesday to treat viewers to a performance of Hard Knock Life. The classic musical plays in New York City this holiday season in a limited engagement at The Theater at Madison Square Garden running from December 4, 2024 through January 5, 2025. Watch the performance now!

Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg will join the cast as ‘Miss Hannigan’ beginning December 11 through the end of the run.

ANNIE is a heartwarming musical that for generations has reminded audiences that “the sun will come out tomorrow.” And now the best-loved musical of all time is set to return in a new production that celebrates family, optimism and the American spirit as the ultimate cure for the hard knocks life throws your way.

The original production of ANNIE opened on Broadway on April 21, 1977 and went on to win seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Book (Thomas Meehan) and Best Score (Charles Strouse, Martin Charnin).