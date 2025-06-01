Video: ALADDIN Cameo Made by ABC News Anchor JuJu Chang

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ABC News Anchor JuJu Chang had the chance to make her Broadway debut in a cameo in Broadway's Aladdin in the role of Fortune Teller! Chang talks about going through the rehearsal process, the costume fittings, and the performance itself. Don Darryl Rivera, who plays Iago in the show, showed her around backstage. See the video here!

This was part of a celebration of AANHPI month. The cast of Aladdin is culminated of actors who are Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander, one of the most diverse casts on Broadway. Don Darryal Rivera said, "It is so cool to see that, because as I grew up watching theatre, I wanted to see myself reflected on stage and I get to be that for someone else."

Rivera and Chang also had the opportunity to travel to Seoul and Tokoyo, learning more about the Asian culture. Once there, they saw the South Korean show of Aladdin, took KPOP dance class, attended a Kabuki performance, and more.

About Don Darryl Rivera

Rivera made his Broadway debut as Iago in Aladdin on Broadway. He has garnered 3 Gregory Award Nominations (Winner 2009, 2017 & Nominated in 2013) and a number of accolades from critics and audiences alike. Don Darryl has worked around the U.S. at some of the country's most prestigious theatres including: The Guthrie Theater, The 5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle Children's Theatre, The Children's Theatre Company, and The Shakespeare Theatre Company.