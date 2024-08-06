Video: AIN'T DONE BAD Stops By GOOD DAY NEW YORK

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The cast of Off Broadway's AIN’T DONE BAD hit daytime TV with a special performance from the new dance production fueled by the music of country star Orville Peck. Watch the dancers take the Good Day New York stage below!

AIN’T DONE BAD tells the powerful heartwarming story of coming out, falling in love, and finding one’s true voice as a queer person in the South. Told entirely through contemporary dance without a single spoken word, the 90-minute performance stars Jakob Karr along with ten leading dancers.

Karr is joined onstage by Adrian Lee (Wicked) as the Father, Megumi Iwama (“Mean Girls” the movie) as the Mother, Ian Spring (Parsons Dance) as the Brother, Luke Qualls (The Radio City Christmas Spectacular) as Jakob Karr’s alternate, Yusaku Komori (“The Greatest Showman”) and Jordan Lombardi (Phantom Of The Opera Nat’l Tour) as the Friends, and Joshua Escover (“Empire Strips Back”) as the Lover. Swings include Caden Hunter (Juilliard) and Madison O’Connor (Radio City Rockettes), who also acts as Dance Captain.

AIN’T DONE BAD comes to The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center after critically-acclaimed workshops in Orlando at Renaissance Theatre Company and in North Carolina at Durham’s PSI Theatre, Greensboro PAC, and the Wortham Center for Performing Arts in 2023. The production premiered in 2021 at the Orlando International Fringe Festival, where it received the festival’s highest honor (Best Show). Karr is joined by Scenic Designers Philip Lupo, Joey Coombs, and Blake Schulte, with Lighting Design by Philip Lupo. Morgan Lemos is the Stage Manager and additional creatives include Grace Buckley (Associate Choreographer) and Joi Marchetti (Additional Music Production). Evan Bernardin Productions is the general manager, Eli Owens in the production assistant, and digital advertising is by SINE Digital.