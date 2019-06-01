Venues And Dates Announced For Theatre East's 5X5 Drama Series In Partnership With NYC Pride

The 5X5 Drama Series was founded in 2016 to bring great new plays beyond the footlights and into nontraditional spaces like breweries, rooftops, and taverns to provide an immersive and unique audience experience. The 90-minute program consists of 5 short plays performed by 5 casts and is performed in all 5 boroughs. Fulfilling one of our core beliefs to make theatre more accessible to all, 5X5 brings the stage directly to the people in the spaces where they gather, learn and relax. Best of all, a majority of the tickets are available on a suggested donation basis. Seating is very limited. For reservations and performance times, visit the 5X5 website.

FIRST STOP will be at Everything Goes Book Cafe on Staten Island on Saturday, June 15th. SECOND STOP will be Wednesday June 19th at 61 Local in Boerum Hill, Brooklyn. THIRD STOP will be Saturday, June 22 at The Astorian in Queens. FOURTH STOP will be Wednesday, June 26th at O'Lunney's Times Square Pub in Midtown Manhattan. FINAL STOP will be Wednesday, June 27th at Mott Haven Bar & Grill

This year's 5X5 is presented in partnership with NYC Pride and will feature original plays celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by Barbara Blumenthal-Erlich, Lilly Camp, Julia Rae Maldonado, Margie Semilof, and Travis Tate directed by Judson Jones, Christa Kimlicko-Jones, Chelsea B. Lockie. Caterina Nonis, & Graham Schmidt.

Theatre East is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theatre company whose mission is to provide the community with a platform to deepen our understanding of ourselves and the world we share through works of theatre that utilize simple storytelling. The New York based company believes that theatre is not a luxury, but should be accessible to all, regardless of economic or social status.

The company was founded in 2008 by husband-and-wife producing partners Judson Jones (Artistic Director) and Christa Kimlicko Jones (Associate Artistic Director), along with Joseph Mitchell Parks, after producing such hits as the premiere of Christopher Durang's THE VIETNAMIZATION OF NEW JERSEY (NY Times Critic's Pick), and the premiere of Texas playwright David W. Crawford's HARVEST (BackStage Critic's Pick, Smith & Kraus Best New Plays of 2008), as well as earning a spot as producers to watch in 2008 on PBS's Theater Talk. Since its founding, Theatre East has mounted such critically acclaimed New York and World Premieres as Tim Blake Nelson's EYE OF GOD, Daniel McIvor's THE SOLDIER DREAMS, Bennett Windheim's NORMALCY, Megan O'Brien's THE JUNGLE BOOK, DEVIL AND THE DEEP with original music and lyrics by Air Supply's Graham Russell, Cyndi Williams' A NAME FOR A GHOST TO MUTTER, Lori Fischer's PETIE, and most recently, the rare and critically praised revival of Romulus Linney's HOLY GHOSTS.

For more information on TheatreEast, please visit: www.theatreeast.org.





