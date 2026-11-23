Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute launched a new video-on-demand platform today. Curious dancers will now be able to take classes and workshops with Vangeline on demand, and watch full-length videos of classic butoh performances from the archives, all under one roof at www.curios.com/vangeline.

While nothing can replace in-person practice, geography, busy schedules, and everyday life can make it difficult to attend Butoh classes. On-demand classes make it possible to explore and practice Butoh wherever you are, at your own pace. Choose from a collection of classes and intensive workshops led by award-winning Butoh dancer, choreographer, and teacher Vangeline. Beginners are welcome!

Butoh Dance Modules 1, 2, 3, 4 with Vangeline

A series of four teaching modules with Vangeline based on her critically acclaimed book Butoh: Cradling Empty Space. This series mixes theory, practice, and improvisation for a balanced experience for the butoh practitioner. Breakdown: lecture, warm-up, practical exercises, guided improvisation, and relaxation. Open level. Each class is around 2 hours; This series includes 4 videos of 2 hours each.

Butoh workshop with Vangeline: the hanging body; Muscle tension/relaxation in butoh and gravity (part 1 and 2)

This Butoh workshop explores the 'hanging body' in Butoh, muscle tension and relaxation, our relationship to gravity in Butoh. We start with exercises focusing on the arms and move to explore techniques of

"hanging", tensing, and relaxing our muscles in Butoh to dance creatively.

This class is open to beginners, and these techniques are very easily accessible.

Butoh workshop with Vangeline: Vision-Visualisation-Choreography-Improvisation

In this workshop series in four parts, we explore techniques of VISION-VISUALIZATION-CHOREOGRAPHY-IMPROVISATION in butoh. Each class begins with a warm-up, followed by practice, and ends with a short relaxation/meditation. Each class is around 2 hours.

Filmed June 24-27, 2021.

Companion to Vangeline's book BUTOH: CRADLING EMPTY SPACE.

Butoh, the Nervous System and the Center Line--Workshop with Vangeline in five modules

In this workshop with Vangeline, we examine the role of the central nervous system in butoh and how both branches of the nervous system correlate with butoh techniques. The importance of the body's center line is explored through playful and meditative exercises. This class includes a warm-up, exercises, improvisation, and relaxation/ meditation. Each class can be taken independently or as part of the five modules offered on this theme.

On-Demand Butoh Performances with Vangeline

The on-demand collection offers a unique opportunity to discover and revisit the work of award-winning Butoh dancer and choreographer Vangeline. Explore seven full-length Butoh performances, including rare recordings and works never before made available to the public. Whether you are discovering Butoh for the first time or wish to deepen your appreciation of this extraordinary art form, this collection invites you into Vangeline's choreographic universe. Seven critically acclaimed, full-length performances to explore.

CATALOGUE OF CLASSES

S1 E1: Butoh class with Vangeline: Bringing awareness to weight shifts

S1 E2: Butoh class with Vangeline: from Noguchi Taiso to Butoh

S1 E3: Restorative Butoh class with Vangeline: Rolling

S1 E4: Butoh class with Vangeline: Union of proprioception and the senses

S1 E5: Butoh Class with Vangeline: Opposition, gravity, hanging

S1 E6: Butoh class with Vangeline: Breathing, relaxing into Butoh

S1 E7: Vangeline-Butoh class-Pointilism

S1 E8: Butoh class with Vangeline: Bouncing, Dropping

S1 E9: Butoh class with Vangeline: Memory of the Ground

S1 Ep 10: Butoh Masterclass with Vangeline: grounding and pauses in Butoh

Vangeline is a New York-based teacher, choreographer, and dancer specializing in Japanese Butoh. As the artistic director of the Vangeline Theater/New York Butoh Institute, she is widely recognized for her rigorous, research-driven approach to Butoh and for expanding the form's relevance in the 21st century. Her work actively champions diversity and inclusion within the field, creating space for historically underrepresented voices. She carries forward the legacy of Butoh while infusing it with contemporary relevance-through activism, research, and performance.

Through her all-female dance company, Vangeline creates socially engaged, innovative choreographic works that unite Butoh with activism. She is the founder of both the New York Butoh Institute Festival, which uplifts the work of women in Butoh, and Queer Butoh, a festival centering LGBTQ+ voices within the form. She is also the visionary behind The Dream a Dream Project, an award-winning program now in its 18th year that brings Butoh to incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities across New York State.

At the heart of Vangeline's philosophy is the belief that Butoh can be a tool for both personal and collective transformation. Her work reflects a deep commitment to integrating the many dimensions of the human experience-beauty and darkness alike-and reintegrating society's marginalized voices.

Vangeline's choreography has been presented internationally in Chile, Germany, Italy, France, Finland, Denmark, the UK, Mexico, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan. he is the recipient of a 2026 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award for Unforgotten: Butoh for 9/11 and a 2022 National Endowment for the Arts Dance Award for her groundbreaking project The Slowest Wave, which explores the intersection of Butoh and neuroscience. She was also a 2022-2023 Gibney Dance in Process resident artist, a 2018 NYSCA/NYFA Artist Fellow in Choreography for Elsewhere, and the recipient of the 2015 Gibney Dance Social Action Award and the 2019 Janet Arnold Award from the Society of Antiquaries of London.

Her work has been widely acclaimed, both nationally and internationally, with critics praising its power, precision, and emotional resonance. Reviews have appeared in publications including The New York Times ('captivating') and the Los Angeles Times ('moves with the clockwork deliberation of a practiced Japanese Butoh artist'), to name just a few.

Her work extends to film as well, including a starring role opposite James Franco and Winona Ryder in Jay Anania's feature film The Letter (Lionsgate, 2012). She has also been commissioned by Grammy Award-winning artists Esperanza Spalding, Skrillex, and David J. (Bauhaus).

Vangeline is the author of the critically acclaimed book Butoh: Cradling Empty Space, which delves into the connection between Butoh and neuroscience. She led the first-ever scientific study measuring the effects of Butoh on the brain (The Slowest Wave). Her work has been profiled in CNN's Great Big Story ('Learning to Dance with Your Demons'), featured on the BBC's Deeply Human podcast (with host Dessa), and explored in her own podcast, Butoh Musing with Vangeline.

She was recently awarded a prestigious fellowship at Wadham College, University of Oxford, for the 2026-2027 academic year. In August 2026, she premiered NAIAD METAL, commissioned by Lincoln Center, followed by the sold-out UK premiere of MAN WOMAN at the Schwarzman Centre, University of Oxford, in September 2026. www.vangeline.com

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