Valerie Smaldone Welcomes Norbert Leo Butz To Bagels And Broadway

Join New York media personality, Valerie Smaldone, on Bagels and Broadway, this Saturday at 9:05am on your radio dial at WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com, when she welcomes movers and shakers from the Arts and the food world on her weekly radio broadcast and podcast.

On Saturday, Sept. 21st, Valerie will interview hugely talented and sought after star, Broadway's charming Norbert Leo Butz, who has been incredibly busy of late in film, TV and theater. Most recently, the handsome actor received raves from critics as legendary screenwriter Paddy Chayefsky in the Emmy-nominated FX series Fosse/Verdon. As busy as he is, he managed to record and release a solo album, The Long Haul. This is a completely original album of songs by Butz, and Bagels and Broadway audiences will hear about it in his own words on Saturday's show.

Valerie talks to Charles Messina, writer-director of the upcoming, hotly anticipated The Wanderer (about Dion of Dion and The Belmonts) coming up at Paper Mill Playhouse next Spring. The Wanderer has been right in the middle of Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Best Songs of All Time for many years.

Julie Cohen Theobald-president of the Educational Theatre Foundation, stops by. The Educational Theatre Foundation Gala honoring Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman is Sunday in NYC, and is hosted hosted by glorious Laura Benanti. It will feature Patti LuPone and Chita Rivera.

And there's no Bagels and Broadway without some food news! Valerie's segment FoodBytes, welcomes Chef Barbara Sibley, founder of La Palapa Cocina Mexicana and executive chef of Share-A Second Helping of Life.

Valerie Smaldone is a multiple award-winning journalist and longtime arts advocate, who has excelled at voiceover work, entertainment specials, event hosting, writing and acting on and off-Broadway since leaving her long held #1 spot on WLTW/106.7 LiteFM after 24 years. Valerie recently celebrated her one year anniversary producing and hosting Bagels and Broadway, featuring interviews with Broadway, music and film talent from both sides of the footlights, as well as food news from all five boroughs and beyond. The weekly show has featured: Stephen Schwartz, TV Star and parfumier, Kate Walsh, actress Susan Lucci, actress-singer, Hayley Swindal, Max von Essen, director and choreographer, Jennifer Werner, Theatermania founder and entrepreneur, Darren Sussman, Broadway producer Ken Davenport, The Ferryman playwright and Tony Winner, Jez Butterworth, Tootsie writer and Tony Winner Robert Horn, Tony Winner Cady Huffman, founder of the Comedy Hall of Fame Jeffrey Pancer, the dialect coach Joel Goldes, Fiddler on the Roof producer, Jana Robbins, Fiddler actor Adam B. Shapiro, writer-director Will Nunziata, actor Erich Bergen, composer Joe Iconis, Be More Chill and Broadway Bounty Hunter producer, Jennifer Tepper, Winnie Holzman, actors Nicholas Guest, Julie Halston, Renee Taylor, comedian-singer, Tori Scott, Jill Eikenberry and Michael Tucker, and many other show business luminaries.

Listeners can tune in Saturday at 9am to WNYM-AM 970, or online at www.am970theanswer.com.





