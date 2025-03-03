Valeria Llaneza: A Retrospective of an Extraordinary Career at The Living Gallery, New York City, NY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York City, NY— Acclaimed performing artist Valeria Llaneza will present a groundbreaking retrospective titled "Reflections of a Dream" at The Living Gallery on March 17th from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM. This immersive exhibition will take audiences on a journey through the defining moments of Llaneza’s artistic career, showcasing the evolution of her artistry and the passion that has fueled her path.

A unique fusion of performance, visual storytelling, and interactive elements, "Reflections of a Dream" celebrates Valeria’s most influential works, inviting visitors to explore her creative milestones. The exhibition will spotlight iconic performances and productions, such as Un Tango Para Tita, Sillon de los Cuerpos, A Tango Dancing Cinderella, The Selfish Giant, El Retabillo de Don Cristobal, and Our Home on Ludlow, among others. These pieces, which span across various genres, offer a window into the world Llaneza has meticulously crafted — a world grounded in transformation, dedication, and a commitment to artistic excellence.

"I want this exhibition to be more than just a display of my work," says Llaneza. "It’s about creating an experience where the audience is not only a witness but an active participant in the creative process itself. Art allows us to reflect on our past, present, and future — it’s a constant exploration of who we are, what we dream, and the choices we make. By sharing my journey, I hope to inspire others to embrace the unknown, believe in their own creative voice, and find meaning in every step of their artistic paths."

"Reflections of a Dream" will feature several interactive installations, including original costumes from Valeria’s performances, offering visitors the opportunity to step into the roles she has portrayed and connect with the characters she has brought to life. A film screening will also showcase some of her most significant works, providing a deeper understanding of her remarkable artistic journey.

One of the exhibition’s highlights will be a live performance, during which attendees will be given symbolic keys, allowing them to alter the soundtrack of Valeria’s artistic life and explore different eras of her work through music. This participatory element reinforces the central theme of the exhibition: the transformative power of art to shape identity, inspire change, and connect people across time and experience.

"Reflections of a Dream" is more than just a retrospective; it’s an invitation to engage with the creative process, uncover the stories behind the performances, and reflect on how art mirrors our own dreams and aspirations.

Exhibition Details