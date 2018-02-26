Vaishnavi Sharma and Eric Tucker Lead PYGMALION at The Sheen Center

BEDLAM (Eric Tucker, Artistic Director; Kimberly Pau Boston, Managing Director) returns to the work of George Bernard Shaw with their new production of PYGMALION featuring Rajesh Bose as Mr. Doolittle, Annabel Capper, Nigel Gore, Edmund Lewis, Vaishnavi Sharma as Eliza Doolittle, and Eric Tucker as Professor Henry Higgins.

Directed by Eric Tucker, previews begin Friday, March 16, 2018 at The Sheen Center (18 Bleecker Street, New York, NY), opening Tuesday, March 27, 2018, for a limited 6 week run through Sunday, April 22, 2018. Tickets on sale now at 212-925-2812 or www.bedlam.org.

BEDLAM's PYGMALION has lighting design by Les Dickert, scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane and casting by EB Casting.

BEDLAM's Artistic Director Eric Tucker will employ environmental staging and diverse casting as he delves into PYGMALION, Shaw's famous tale about gender power dynamics. The language in Shaw's play is incredibly dense and Tucker's approach is to present the authentic version of this dark and sexy tale. Tucker's production will view the play through contemporary filters of ethnicity and class, as we as a Nation have a conversation about tolerance and equality.

George Bernard Shaw's PYGMALION, based on the classical myth, plays on the complex issue of class in a social world. When Professor Henry Higgins comes across a poor and uneducated Cockney girl named Eliza Doolittle, Higgins makes a bet that he can take Eliza from the gutters of London and pass her off as a society lady. Higgins soon discovers that the task involves more than simply teaching her the right dialect in which to speak.

PYGMALION premiered on Broadway in 1914 at the Park Theatre and subsequently was revived on Broadway five times. In 1956, Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe wrote My Fair Lady, a musical based on Shaw's classic play.

The playing schedule for BEDLAM's PYGMALION is: Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 8pm, and Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Please note there will be no performances Saturday, March 17 at 2pm, and Friday, March 30.

BIOGRAPHIES

Rajesh Bose RAJESH is thrilled to be making is Bedlam debut. Other Off-Broadway credits include Indian Ink (Roundabout Theatre Company) and Against The Hillside (Ensemble Studio Theatre). Regional favorites: Mary Stuart (Folger Theatre), Guards at the Taj (Capital Stage), Disgraced (Playmakers Rep, Huntington Theatre, Long Wharf Theatre - Connecticut Critics Circle Award, IRNE Nomination), The Who & The What (Gulfshore Playhouse), The Cripple of Inishmaan (Pittsburgh Irish & Classical Theatre). Film & Television: "Quantico," "Blue Bloods," "Elementary," "Damages," "Nurse Jackie," "Madame Secretary," "The Good Wife," "Law & Order: SVU," "Criminal Minds," the series finale of "The Sopranos," and the Academy Award nominated film Frozen River.

Annabel Capper. Trained: London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) London born, New York based. Annabel is delighted to make her Bedlam debut. Favorite roles include: Theater: Mrs Bonner, Mrs Packard (Bridge Rep, Boston) Lady Macbeth, Macbeth (Philadelphia Shakespeare Theatre), Gertrude, Hamlet (Kraine Theater, New York), Mary, Passion Play (Lincoln Center, New York), Esther, The Price (Apollo Theatre, West End, London) Nurse Ratched, One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (Lost Theatre, London), Beatrice, Much Ado About Nothing (Hazlitt Theatre, London) TV: EastEnders (BBC) Sensitive Skin (BBC) Operation Mincemeat (BBC) Radio: Cymbeline, Troilus and Cressida (BBC) In 2010 Annabel was selected to be mentored by the Royal Shakespeare Company to advance her classical training

Nigel Gore. Off-Broadway: Sense & Sensibility, Bedlam/A.R.T. Doll's House, The Father, TFANA; Sense & Sensibility, Seagull, Bedlam; Women of Will, Judson. Regional: Tempest,Prospero, (BTCA Best Actor nomination). Shakespeare & Company; Antony & Cleopatra, Folger. Richard III, Richard, (Westword Denver; Best Actor Award). Colorado Shakespeare Festival; Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, (Eliot Norton Award Outstanding Actor). Public Theatre; Nicholas Nickleby, (Eliot Norton Outstanding Actor nomination). Lyric; Ride Down Mt Morgan, Oldcastle. VT; Julius Caesar, Orlando Shakes,. Prague Shakes; Women of Will; Shanghai, Prague, The Hague, Mexico; Film. The Last Knights. TV. Brotherhood, Seasons 2/3.

Edmund Lewis was seen recently in Bedlam's adaptation of Peter Pan at the Duke on 42nd Street and previously in Miranda Theatre Company's premiere of Laurel Ollstein's They Promised Her the Moon. A founding member of Bedlam, he has appeared in the company's acclaimed Off-Broadway hit Sense & Sensibility as well as Saint Joan, Hamlet, Twelfth Night, What You Will and New York Animals. Additional credits: The Tempest (A.R.T., co-directed by Aaron Posner and Teller); The Libertine (Chernuchin Theatre, directed by Eric Tucker); The Philadelphia; Time Flies; and Words, Words, Words (Bang Theatre Collective).

Vaishnavi Sharma (Eliza Doolittle) New York: The Seagull and Sense and Sensibility (Bedlam), Queen Of The Night (The Diamond Horseshoe), This Side Of Neverland (The Pearl Theatre), The Iliad (Lucille Lortel Theater), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Blessed Unrest), Brainpeople, written and directed by Jose Rivera (New School For Drama), Regional credits: The Death Of The Novel (San Jose Repertory), Around The World In 80 Days (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival). Film/TV: "Mr. Robot" (USA), "The Leftovers" (HBO). Originally from New Delhi India, Vaishnavi has an MFA from The New School for Drama.

Eric Tucker (Director/Professor Henry Higgins). Wall Street Journal DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR 2014. Off Broadway: Peter Pan (Bedlam, Duke on 42nd); Vanity Fair (The Pearl); Bedlam's Sense and Sensibility (Off Broadway Alliance Award; Lortel nomination, Best Director; Drama League nomination, Best Revival); A Midsummer Night's Dream (Drama League nomination Best Revival; WSJ Best Classical Production 2015; NY Times Critics Pick); Bedlam's Saint Joan (NY Times/Time Magazine top 10; Off Broadway Alliance Best Revival 2014); Bedlam's Hamlet (NY Times top 10; Time Out NY and Backstage Critics' Pick); Tina Packer's Women of Will. For Bedlam: Sense and Sensibility A.R.T.; Hamlet/Saint Joan McCarter Theater; Central Square Theater (Elliott Norton Outstanding Visiting Production/Outstanding Ensemble, Boston Globe Top Ten); Dead Dog Park, New York Animals (World Premiere by Steven Sater/Burt Bacharach), Twelfth Night and What You Will (NY Times Critics Picks); The Seagull (WSJ Best Classical Production 2014). Other: The Merry Wives of Windsor (Two River); Disney's Beauty & The Beast (OSF); Pericles (APT, WSJ Best Classical Production 2017); Sense and Sensibility (The Folger Theater, 4 Helen Hayes awards including Best Director and Best Production); Copenhagen (Central Square Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Two Gentlemen of Verona (HVSF), Mate (The Actors' Gang). Eric received his M.F.A. from the Trinity Rep Conservatory. He resides in New York City where he is Artistic Director of Bedlam

John McDermott (Scenic Design). Recent designs include Pride and Prejudice at The Cherry Lane Theater and Sense & Sensibility at ART in Cambridge, My Brilliant Divorce at The New Ohio, Ms. Estrada, a new hip hop musical by the Q Brothers based on Lysistrata, at The Flea and Peter Pan at The Duke. Upcoming: The Big and the Small with Colt Coeur Company at NYTW and The Creditors at Shakespeare and Company. Associate Professor at Adelphi University.

Les Dickert (Lighting Design). Designs for a diverse range of contemporary and classical theatre, dance and international performance art. Previously with Bedlam: Sense and Sensibility, The Seagull, New York Animals, What You Will, Twelfth Night, Cry Havoc!, Peter Pan. New York: Isaac's Eye, Photograph51, Card and Gift, This is Fiction, Perdita, Intimate Apparel, Seven Guitars, Julius Caesar, others. Dance: White Oak Dance Project; San Francisco, Boston, Miami, Tulsa, San Diego, Orlando and Joffrey Ballets. International: Le Louvre; Centre Pompidou; La Scala; and the National Ballets of England, Denmark, Australia, Belgium, Canada and Russia. Awards: Mahindra, Ovation, multiple Hewes nominations. MFA: Yale School of Drama.

Charlotte Palmer-Lane (Costume Design). For Bedlam: Peter Pan. Other Recent credits: Twelfth Night, Romeo and Juliet, Hamlet, King Lear, Three Musketeers, The Liar, Othello, The Winter's Tale, An Iliad, As You Like It, Our Town, The General from America (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival); Blithe Spirit (Pennsylvania Shakespeare); Rutherford and Son (Mint Theater); Drop Dead Perfect, My name is Asher Lev (Penguin Rep); Family Reunion, Other Desert Cities, You will Remember Me (Hudson Stage Co.); Camping with Henry and Tom (Barrington Stage Company); God of Carnage (Shakespeare & Co.); As You Like It (Folger Shakespeare Library). Film and TV: BBC, "Doctor Who," "Agatha Christie's Marple," Guarding Tess, Quiz Show, "Sneaky Pete." United Scenic Artists 829. charlottepalmerlane.squarespace.com

BEDLAM

Committed to the immediacy of the relationship between the actor and the audience, BEDLAM creates works of theatre that reinvigorate traditional forms in a flexible, raw space, collapsing aesthetic distance and bringing its viewers into direct contact with the dangers and delicacies of life. In this new, fresh, active environment storytelling becomes paramount and the result is a kinetic experience of shared empathy.

