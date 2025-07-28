VOICES TO END HUNGER Benefit Concert Set for August 10 at The Green Room 42

Cabaret will feature the Class of 2025 and support hunger relief efforts with 100% of proceeds donated to charity.
A lineup of young Broadway and Off-Broadway talent will come together for Voices to End Hunger, a one-day-only benefit concert at The Green Room 42 on Saturday, August 10 at 1:00 PM. The event will celebrate the graduating class of 2025 while raising critical funds to combat hunger.
Directed by Scarlett London Diviney, Layla Capers, and Jolie Rose Wasserman, with music direction by Kaylin Hedges, the concert will showcase heartfelt performances, emotional tributes, and a spirit of unity. The afternoon will mark a final on-stage appearance for many of these rising stars before they head off to college.
Cast members include: Mehret Marsh, Victoria Franciamore, Alexa Lasanta, Lance Anthony, Carolina Gerosa, Jacob Morell, Becca Supcoff, Jordan Cole, Madisen Lora, Isabella Perkins, Jonah-Skai Boonswang, Dylan Brod, Kaylin Hedges and co-founders Jolie Rose Wasserman, Scarlett London Diviney, and Layla Capers.
August 10 at 1:00 PM
The Green Room 42 – 570 Tenth Avenue, inside YOTEL, NYC
Tickets: www.thegreenroom42.com
100% of proceeds will benefit hunger relief charities.
