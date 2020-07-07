VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Winner Terrence Bogan's Path to Victory
Terrence Bogan, a 2020 graduate of Mark T. Sheehan High School, has been crowned the high school winner of our first-ever singing competition, Next on Stage!
Check out his journey from week 1 to his triumphant week 6 below!
Week 1 - 'The Impossible Dream' from Man of La Mancha
From week 1, Terrence was a standout in the competition. Listen to those riffs!
Week 2 - 'If I Loved You' from Carousel
Terrence was back in week 2 to wow the judges, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jackie Burns, and Arielle Jacobs again!
Week 3 - 'I Didn't Plan It' from Waitress
In week 3, he wowed everyone again with his strong vocals.
Week 4 - 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' from Sunset Boulevard
READ: How The Color Purple Touches Contestant Terrence Bogan's Heart
Week 5 - 'A Piece of Sky' from Yentl
READ: Terrence Bogan Is Grateful for His Great Support System
Week 6 - 'Losing My Mind' from Follies
Terrence, as the winner will receive a prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, $1000 to his charity The Trevor Project, and will have the opportunity to record a single to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Terrence will also receive a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording his single, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone his audition skills and a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
Tony-Nominated Broadway Actor Nick Cordero Dies at 41
BroadwayWorld is very sad to report that actor Nick Cordero died this morning at 41 years of age at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles after 91 days in the h...
HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Aca...
VIDEO: HAMILTON Musicians Perform 'Stars and Stripes Forever'
In a special 4th of July edition of Saturday Night on Broadway, Kurt Crowley, Alex Lacamoire, and more created a special performance of 'Stars and Str...
Social Media Remembrances: Broadway and Hollywood Stars Mourn the Passing of Nick Cordero
Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was incredibly saddened to report that Nick Cordero died at 41 years of age at Cedar-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles after 91 d...
Actors' Equity Approves First Two Theaters to Resume Performances Since Industry Suspension in March
Actors' Equity Association has announced that it has approved two Massachusetts theaters to resume performances in the coming months....
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE Winners Announced
We're announcing the winners of our first-ever Next on Stage singing competition! Who will win? Tune in to find out!...