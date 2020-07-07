VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Winner Terrence Bogan's Path to Victory

Terrence Bogan, a 2020 graduate of Mark T. Sheehan High School, has been crowned the high school winner of our first-ever singing competition, Next on Stage!

Check out his journey from week 1 to his triumphant week 6 below!

Week 1 - 'The Impossible Dream' from Man of La Mancha

From week 1, Terrence was a standout in the competition. Listen to those riffs!

Week 2 - 'If I Loved You' from Carousel

Terrence was back in week 2 to wow the judges, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jackie Burns, and Arielle Jacobs again!

Week 3 - 'I Didn't Plan It' from Waitress

In week 3, he wowed everyone again with his strong vocals.

Week 4 - 'As If We Never Said Goodbye' from Sunset Boulevard

READ: How The Color Purple Touches Contestant Terrence Bogan's Heart

Week 5 - 'A Piece of Sky' from Yentl

READ: Terrence Bogan Is Grateful for His Great Support System

Week 6 - 'Losing My Mind' from Follies

Terrence, as the winner will receive a prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, $1000 to his charity The Trevor Project, and will have the opportunity to record a single to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Terrence will also receive a virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording his single, a session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone his audition skills and a free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You