VIDEOS: Watch Clips From Productions Featured at The Public Theater's 2020 UNDER THE RADAR Festival

The Public Theater recently announced the full line-up today for the 16th annual UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL, running January 8-19, 2020. This popular and highly-anticipated festival of The Public's winter season will include artists from across the U.S. and around the world, including Australia, Chile, China, Japan, Mexico, Palestine, Taiwan, and the U.K. Curated by UTR Festival Director Mark Russell, this year's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL continues to expand to venues throughout New York City, in addition to The Public Theater's home at Astor Place. Tickets can be accessed now for Public Theater Supporters and Partners.

UTR 2020 will feature exciting new work at The Public by innovative artists Laurie Anderson and Hsin-Chien Huang; Back to Back Theatre; Josh Fox; Aleshea Harris and The Movement Theatre Company; Makuyeika Colectivo Teatral and Héctor Flores Komatsu; Ahamefule J. Oluo; Teatro y Su Doble, Aline Kuppenheim, and Guillermo Calderón; Selina Thompson; and Amir Nizar Zuabi. The festival will also include works by Nick Payne, Wang Chong, and Théâtre du Rêve Expérimental; Touretteshero and Battersea Arts Centre; and Suguru Yamamoto at partner venues throughout New York City. The 12-day festival will also include the return of Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert performances; the INCOMING! works-in-process series; and the Under the Radar Professional Symposium. The Library and the mezzanine will also be open for Under the Radar: Late Night. Under the Radar + Joe's Pub: In Concert returns this year with performances by Ryan J. Haddad, Lucy McCormick, Rizo, and Daniel J. Watts. The line-up for the Devised Theater Working Group's INCOMING! Series includes All My Relations Collective; Shayok Misha Chowdhury and Kameron Neal; nicHi douglas; The HawtPlates; Maiko Kikuchi; and Piehole.

Over the last 16 years, The Public's UNDER THE RADAR FESTIVAL has grown into a landmark of the New York City theater season and is a vital part of The Public's mission, providing a high-visibility platform to support artists from diverse backgrounds who are redefining the act of making theater. Widely recognized as a premier launching pad for new and cutting-edge performance from the U.S. and abroad, UTR has presented works by such respected artists as Elevator Repair Service, Nature Theater of Oklahoma, 600 HIGHWAYMEN, Belarus Free Theatre, Guillermo Calderón, Toshi Reagon, Taylor Mac, and Daniel Fish. These artists provide a snapshot of contemporary theater: richly distinct in terms of perspectives, aesthetics, and social practice, and pointing to the future of the art form.

