VIDEOS: The Cast of FROZEN 2 Sing Their Audition Songs, Talk About the Movie, and More!
Variety chatted with the cast and creatives of Frozen 2 at the film's premiere last night! The cast members sang their auditions songs, talked about the new songs in the film, and much more!
Hear from Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Evan Rachel Wood, Sterling K. Brown, and more in the videos below!
We got Idina Menzel to sing her #Frozen audition song, "Wind Beneath My Wings" https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/gHJgUHv6Ai- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
Jonathan Groff, who voices Kristoff, explains why he didn't get to sing in #Frozen https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/9oHV6ifYxy- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
Yes, Sterling K. Brown can also sing. Hear his audition song for #Frozen2, from "Ragtime" https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/8e3bh8Rkpk- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
The Lumineers in the style of Disney: Evan Rachel Wood gives a taste of her #Frozen2 audition song https://t.co/AsYtVJzSpQ pic.twitter.com/5PvVGByair- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 songwriter Kristin Anderson-Lopez says Elsa doesn't define herself by romantic relationships https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/7HPzliyKbz- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 co-director Jennifer Lee on how new song 'Into the Unknown' reflects Elsa's progress https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/h9pcDBBUVm- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
Alfred Molina, who voices Agnarr in #Frozen2, says he's heard there won't be a "Frozen 3," but "those kind of decisions are way above my pay grade" https://t.co/AsYtVJzSpQ pic.twitter.com/iJdUPTQcU3- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
#Frozen2 star Kristen Bell jokes that she's "never asked" Elsa if she wants a girlfriend https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho pic.twitter.com/VXKYA4Jyzp- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
Evan Rachel Wood appreciates Elsa's status as a "lone wolf" https://t.co/AsYtVJRtho #Frozen2 pic.twitter.com/rEqIZsQJWY- Variety (@Variety) November 8, 2019
Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.
From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opens in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.
