VIDEOS: Check Out a Sneak Peek of Haley Swindal's Upcoming Birdland Concert!

Broadway performer Haley Swindal will be in the spotlight with a new concert, To New York, With Love on January 14 at 7pm ET!

Check out a sneak peek of the concert with these two clips!

Directed by award-winning director Will Nunziata, with musical direction and arrangements by her Chicago on Broadway conductor Scott Cady, Haley reinvents classics old and new including "New York State of Mind," "Happy Days Are Here Again," "To Make You Feel My Love," to name a few. She lends her stunning interpretation to an array of songs that evoke the romance and nostalgia of New York City including "It Had to Be You" from "When Harry Met Sally," "Arthur's Theme" from "Arthur," and "Moon River" from "Breakfast at Tiffany's." There's also a surprise original song that will remind you that Haley's talents are truly boundless.

In a world in need of healing and hope, kick off 2021 with this entertaining and inspiring concert event that will remind you of your favorite New York memories, and allow you to imagine returning to the "city that never sleeps" as soon as we all are able.

All proceeds from this concert benefit The Actors Fund.