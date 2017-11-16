THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie
Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

VIDEO: Zac Efron Shares 'GREATEST SHOWMAN' Rehearsal Footage

Nov. 16, 2017  

Zac Efron shared rehearsal video footage from the highly anticipated film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on his official Facebook page. The actor captioned the post: "Ladies and Gents this is the moment you've waited for... We danced our hearts out." Check out the footage below!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Step inside the magical world of P.T. Barnum and experience the birth of show business!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters everywhere on December 20, 2017!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Stop the World! Broadway's COME FROM AWAY Being Adapted for the Big Screen
  • Peter Joback to Don the Mask for PHANTOM OF THE OPERA's 30th Anniversary on Broadway
  • ABC Sets Air Date for Kristen Bell's ENCORE Musical Special; INTO THE WOODS to Be Featured
  • Breaking: CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Will Close Up Shop; National Tour Will Launch in Fall 2018
  • Hillary Rodham-Clinton Stops by Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • Photo Flash: Travel to the Island with a First Look at ONCE ON THIS ISLAND on Broadway!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com