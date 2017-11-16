VIDEO: Zac Efron Shares 'GREATEST SHOWMAN' Rehearsal Footage

Click Here for More Articles on THE GREATEST SHOWMAN ON EARTH Movie

Zac Efron shared rehearsal video footage from the highly anticipated film THE GREATEST SHOWMAN on his official Facebook page. The actor captioned the post: "Ladies and Gents this is the moment you've waited for... We danced our hearts out." Check out the footage below!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya, and features original songs by the Academy Award® Winning lyricists of La La Land, Benj Pasek & Justin Paul. Step inside the magical world of P.T. Barnum and experience the birth of show business!

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN hits theaters everywhere on December 20, 2017!





