VIDEO: Young Broadway Stars and Aspiring Artists Release a Holiday Album to Help the BCEFA Hurricane Relief Efforts

Stars from School of Rock, The Lion King and Matilda among others, launched The Holiday Star Experience Album and a music video to promote their charity collection. According to Eduardo Jimenez Pons (Producer), "The album is a joyful mix of pop, rock and jazz versions of Holiday Classics, Broadway and Pop songs, perfect to make the spirits bright on this Holiday Season". Leading the promotional efforts for the album and its cause is the music Video of Train's "Shake Up Christmas" which was shot in New York City and San Juan, PR.

The album includes:

"All I Want For Christmas Is You" - Carly Gendell (School Of Rock) and Ana-Sofia Rodriguez "Anastasia Medley" - Madeleine Pace (Once) and Gabby Gutierrez (School Of Rock, Matilda National Tour) "Breath Of Heaven" - Jacqueline Peterson Gabby Gutierrez (School Of Rock: Matilda National Tour) "Happy Holiday/The Holiday Season" - by Diego Lucano (School Of Rock, NYMF Peace, Love & Cupcakes) with Merin McCallum (NYMF Peace, Love & Cupcakes). "Happy Xmas-War Is Over" - Blake Sheridan (NYMF Peace, Love & Cupcakes) and Quinn Mulvey "Shake Up Christmas" - Luke Bonenfant (School of Rock) and Coco Whelan "O Come, All Ye Faithful" by Bonale Fambrini (The King And I) featuring Chaise Anderson, Coco Whelan, and Quinn Mulvey, Mel Torme's "The Christmas Song" - Eleanor Woodruff, and Diego Lucano (School Of Rock, NYMF Peace, Love & Cupcakes). "What's a Jew To Do On Christmas?" - Joshua Turchin (A Christmas Story National Tour) and Anthony Rosenthal (Falsettos, Broadway, Falsettos Live; Newsies National Tour). "When You Believe" - Shahadi Wright Joseph (The Lion King, School Of Rock, Hairspray Live, The Lion King 2019) and Carly Gendell (School Of Rock),



The Holiday Star Experience CD is now available to purchase and download at thebroadwaystarproject.com, Amazon, iTunes, Google Music, CDBayby and all major digital platforms. Jimenez Pons confirmed that the proceeds from the sales of the album will go directly to help the victims of 2017 Hurricane Season in the US through Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, "So, even if you buy one for yourself, you end up giving a present to someone in need. It's like magic!".

