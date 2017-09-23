VIDEO: Will & Grace is Comin' (Back) to Town

Sep. 23, 2017  

WILL & GRACE is rebooting and they've got a rockin' musical number leading up to their premiere this week. Check out the song below, performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon!

About WILL & GRACE: A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Click Here to Watch the Video!




