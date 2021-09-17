VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for THE HUMANS Film Adaption

Click Here for More Articles on The Humans- Movie

The trailer for the film adaption of The Humans has been released!

The Humans will premiere in theaters by A24 and on Showtime on Wednesday, November 24.

Written and directed by Stephen Karam, the film stars Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb.

Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his Pennsylvania family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group's deepest fears are laid bare. The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam, adapted from his Tony Award-winning play, The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together.

Watch the new trailer here: