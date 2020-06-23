VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for OVER THE MOON, Featuring the Voices of Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Kimiko Glenn, & More!

Click Here for More Articles on Netflix

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming animated film, Over the Moon, which features the voices of Broadway stars Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Kimiko Glenn!

In Over the Moon, fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination.

Watch the trailer below!

The film also stars Cathy Ang, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Sandra Oh, Robert G. Chiu, and Margaret Cho.

Over the Moon will be released in Fall 2020.

