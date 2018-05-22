VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Gwen Verdon Documentary, MERELY MARVELOUS

May. 22, 2018  

"Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon" is an upcoming documentary film about the life and career of the greatest triple-threat in Broadway history, actor/singer/dancer Gwen Verdon.

The documentary seeks to preserve the legacy of Broadway's greatest dancing talent; a woman who also excelled as an actor, performer, and singer.

"The theatre is the most ephemeral of all the lively arts. Every show's life only exists during its performances. Theatre stars of the past often do not leave a lasting legacy. There may be sound recordings and the occasional biography or autobiography, but mostly when the show closes and the participants die there's little left with which to remember the show," the producers, Ken Bloom, Chris Johnson and Dennis Fill said in a statement.

Through rare footage of every one of Gwen's Broadway appearances, from Can-Can to Chicago, and interviews with her friends, family, and Broadway family, "Merely Marvelous: The Dancing Genius of Gwen Verdon" is a salute to a great performer and great person.

Check out the trailer below!

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for New Gwen Verdon Documentary, MERELY MARVELOUS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

