VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer for CHAOS WALKING, Starring Tom Holland, Nick Jonas, & Cynthia Erivo
In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley).
In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by "the Noise" - a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola's life is threatened - and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet's dark secrets.
Watch the trailer below!
From the director of The Bourne Identity and Edge of Tomorrow and based on the best-selling novel The Knife of Never Letting Go, Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland star with Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo in Chaos Walking.
Erivo made her Broadway debut in the most recent revival of "The Color Purple"; Holland, best known for playing "Spider-Man," starred in the West End production of "Billy Elliott"; Jonas' Broadway credits include "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" and "Beauty and the Beast."
Chaos Walking is rated PG-13 and is scheduled to open in 2021.
