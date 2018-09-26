VIDEO: Watch the Music Video for Josh Groban's NYC-Inspired Song from New Album, BRIDGES

Multi-platinum award-winning singer, songwriter, and global superstar Josh Groban just released his anxiously awaited eighth full-length studio album, Bridges [Reprise Records]. Consisting of nine songs co-written by the artist, it marks the first album to feature his writing since 2013's All That Echoes.

"I wanted to find a balance," Groban says of the new record. "That's one of the reasons behind the title. I've always enjoyed singing about light and dark and love and loss as well as friendship. I really emphasized choosing the songs and the order to serve a continuity of energy. The album is about learning lessons, appreciating when love comes your way, being Zen about it when love leaves, and keeping a more energetic and positive spirit moving forward. Music has that way of uniting people unlike anything else in the world. This time, I felt more comfortable writing. I'm really conveying my message and story."

Over the course of Bridges, Groban delivers a dynamic, diverse, and definitive body of work. "River" stands out as an emotional track wherein his powerhouse tone underscores the details of the rejuvenating effect of walking to the Hudson River alongside his dog. Watch the all-new music video for the song below!

