VIDEO: Watch the Music Video For Megan Hilty's New Christmas Song 'We Made It To Christmas'
"We Made It to Christmas" features music by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by David Javerbaum.
Megan Hilty' has released a new Christmas song today, "We Made It To Christmas"! As we come to the end of a very hard year, Megan reminds us with this beautiful song that, despite all the sadness, confusion, and fear, somehow, We Made It to Christmas.
Check out the music video below!
The song features music by Zina Goldrich and lyrics by David Javerbaum. It is produced by YPY Records.
Broadway performer and television actress Megan Hilty has had a fast ride to the top. After graduating from Carnegie Mellon with a degree in theater she immediately landed the role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, later performing the role on tour and in the Los Angeles production. Her next role was Doralee in 9 to 5: The Musical, for which she was nominated for Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League, and Ovation Awards for Best Actress in a Musical. In 2011 Hilty joined the cast of NBC's Smash as Ivy Lynn, an actress desperate to land the lead in a Broadway musical about Marilyn Monroe. During the hiatus between the first and second seasons of Smash, Hilty starred in the New York City Center Encores! production of Gentleman Prefer Blondes, earning her stellar notices. Since then Megan starred in NBC's sitcom Sean Saves the World opposite her Smash costar Sean Hayes. Megan regularly performs with orchestras and symphonies across the country and her solo show - including her sold out Carnegie Hall debut - has received critical acclaim. Her solo album, It Happens All the Time is available on Sony Records.
