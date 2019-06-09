AIN'T TOO PROUD
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD Perform a Medley of Temptations' Hits at the Tony Awards

Jun. 9, 2019  

At the 73rd Annual Tony Awards, the talented cast of AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS performed a medley of songs from the show. The performance was led by Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope, and Ephraim Sykes.

FIVE GUYS. One Dream. AND A SOUND THAT WOULD MAKE MUSIC HISTORY. AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

With their signature dance moves and unmistakable harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one. The rest is history - how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest.

Kennedy Prize-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Olivier Award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo, and two-time Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuffbring you this thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal. Iconic hits like "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," and "Papa Was a Rolling Stone" and the signature dance moves that made the "Classic Five" Temptations part of our cultural history forever.

