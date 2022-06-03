VIDEO: Watch the Acceptance Speeches From the Recipients of the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre
The awards are given to individuals or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement, but are not eligible in the established Tony Award categories.
The Tony Awards Administration Committee presented the 2022 Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre to five outstanding contributors to the Broadway industry - the Asian American Performers Action Coalition (AAPAC); Broadway For All; music copyist, Emily Grishman; Feinstein's/54 Below and United Scenic Artists, Local USA 829, IATSE. Jim Nicola received a Special Tony Award.
Watch the accpetance speeches below!
AAPAC
Emily Grisham
United Scenic Artists
Broadway For All
Feinstein's/54 Below
Special Tony Award Recipient: James Nicola
The Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre were established in 1990 and are awarded annually to institutions, individuals and/or organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary achievement in theatre, but are not eligible in any of the established Tony Award categories.