VIDEO: Watch an Encore Presentation of Marlo Thomas and Friends with Free To Be...You and Me on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Thomas will be joined by Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, and more!

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with a very special encore presentation of "Free To Be...You and Me" which originally aired on June 26. Actress and activist Marlo Thomas created the award-winning album, book, and television special in the early 70s, that was the first anti-racist, anti-sexist entertainment for children.

Thomas joins Seth and James to talk about the legacy of "Free to Be...You and Me," which inspired children around the world to dream big, and break away from gender and racial stereotypes, to become whatever they could be, not what they should be. The three will be joined by friends and fans of "Free to Be...You and Me," including Sara Bareilles, Harry Belafonte, Drew Barrymore, Audra McDonald, Benj Pasek, Debra Messing, Free to Be Foundation co-founder Gloria Steinem, Michael McElroy, and others who will talk about the tremendous impact that "Free to Be...You and Me" had on their lives as a groundbreaking project that celebrated individuality.

The episode showcases a new version of the 1972 Grammy and Emmy Award-winning song, "Free to Be...You and Me," from Bareilles, which will be released earlier that day through Warner Music Group's Arts Music division. This marks the first time that the iconic song will be covered and released since its premiere nearly 50 years ago! Fans of the original song, which served as the title track to the album and television special, will notice the new version of the song includes two lyric changes. The word "children" has been changed to "people" in one of the song's main refrains.

Proceeds from the project will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, whose mission is critical in these current times.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

