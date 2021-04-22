VIDEO: Watch an ER Reunion on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with an ER Cast Reunion with Gloria Reuben (Jeanie Boulet), George Clooney (Doug Ross), Noah Wyle (John Carter), Laura Innes (Kerry Weaver), Anthony Edwards (Mark Greene), Alex Kingston (Elizabeth Corday), Julianna Margulies (Carol Hathaway), Goran Višnjić (Luka Kovac), Paul McCrane (Robert Romano), Ming-Na Wen (Jing-Mei Chen), Laura Cerón (Chuny Marquez), Yvette Freeman (Haleh Adams), Conni Marie Brazelton (Connie Oligario) and CCH Pounder (Angela Hicks).

ER is an American medical drama television series created by novelist and physician Michael Crichton that aired on NBC from September 19, 1994, to April 2, 2009, with a total of 331 episodes spanning 15 seasons.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Thanks to YOU Stars In The House has raised over $750,000 for The Actors Fund and over $203,000 for other organizations including: The Trevor Project, You Gotta Believe, NAACP LDF, Cats4CovidRelief, The Humane Society of New York, Broadway at CBST, Greater Orlando Performing Arts Relief, Cancer Support Community, New York Gay Men's Chorus, Youth Pride Chorus, and Tonewall and Bullets to Books (The Jüdische Kulturbund Project).